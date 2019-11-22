Putin Says ‘Unparalleled’ Weapons Tested at Deadly Nuclear Accident Site

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the scientists killed in a mysterious nuclear explosion in northwestern Russia this summer had been testing an “unparalleled” weapon. A liquid propulsion system blast on Aug. 8 at a naval missile test facility in Nyonoksa in Arkhangelsk region killed five people and led to a brief radiation spike nearby. Putin said at the time the accident occurred during testing of what he called promising new weapons systems.

“We’re talking about the most advanced and unparalleled technical ideas and solutions, about weapons designed to ensure Russia’s sovereignty and security for decades to come,” Putin told the victims’ relatives at a televised state awards ceremony in the Kremlin. The scientists “were conducting the most complex, responsible and critically important work,” Putin said. “The very fact of possessing these unique technologies is the most important reliable guarantee of peace on the planet today,” he added.