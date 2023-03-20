Russian Hawks Threaten Nuclear Strikes Over Putin Hague Warrant

Prominent pro-Kremlin figures have lashed out at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, on Monday threatened ICC judges with missile strikes.

“It’s quite possible to imagine a surgical application of a hypersonic Onyx from a Russian ship in the North Sea on The Hague courthouse,” Medvedev said Monday.

“So, judges, look carefully to the sky,” he warned in a post on the messaging app Telegram.

Medvedev suggested that the potential strike would not trigger a war because “the court is only a miserable international organization, not the population of a NATO country.”