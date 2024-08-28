Indonesian Embassy in Moscow Says Unaware of Citizens Recruited for Ukraine War

Indonesian authorities have “no information” to confirm earlier reports alleging that their citizens are being recruited to fight in Ukraine, the Southeast Asia country’s embassy in Russia said in a statement sent to the Moscow Times.

“So far, the Embassy has no information that may corroborate the alleged involvement of Indonesian nationals fighting for either side in the conflict in Ukraine,” the embassy said in a statement emailed to The Moscow Times.

“The position of Indonesia remains steadfast. Indonesia does not take side[s] in the conflict and consistently advocat[es] for a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” the statement added.

Earlier, the Arbat Battalion — a Russian irregular unit reportedly made up of ethnic Armenians — claimed to be recruiting volunteers from Indonesia for training in the partially occupied Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

“There are already local residents [of Indonesia] ready to come to the Donetsk People’s Republic, receive training from our instructors and fight Ukrainian neo-Nazism,” the battalion said on its Telegram channel.