Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Meets Senior Chinese General, Hails Growing Military Ties

By AFP
Updated:
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu welcomes Chinese general Zhang Youxia. Russian Defense Ministry

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed strengthening military ties with Beijing on Wednesday as he hosted a senior Chinese general in Moscow.

Russia has bolstered ties with its Chinese neighbor in the last year, as it seeks allies against the backdrop of its dragging offensive on Ukraine.

"Our contacts in the military and military-technology spheres are becoming increasingly important," Putin told Zhang Youxia, a high-ranking general and vice chairman of Beijing's Central Military Commission.

In televised remarks, the Russian president said Moscow and Beijing were not building a Cold War-style "military alliance," but said cooperation between them is "a serious factor stabilizing the global situation."

He said the United States was boosting its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region, and that Russia and China would react "calmly, carefully and by strengthening our defense capabilities."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had earlier welcomed Zhang and a Chinese military delegation in a red-carpet ceremony in the Russian capital.

Zhang told Putin he had come to Russia "to further strengthen military-technical cooperation," according to a translation of a broadcast on Russian state TV.

His visit came three weeks after Putin went to Beijing in a rare trip abroad.

Beijing has become Russia's key political and economic ally amid Moscow's isolation on the world stage, and Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have presented a united front against the West.

The two countries signed a "no limits" strategic partnership just days before Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine last February, and have staged multiple rounds of joint military drills since.

Read more about: China , Shoigu

Read more

state visit

In Photos: Putin and Xi Shore Up Sino-Russian Alliance Despite Differing Agendas

Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first trip to Russia since 2019 this week in a state visit designed to project the ever-closer relationship between...
1 Min read
dual-use loophole

China Shipped Assault Rifles, Body Armor, Drone Parts to Russia – Reports

China could be relying on dual-use items "to quietly increase its assistance to Moscow while avoiding reprisals ... in Washington and Europe."
2 Min read
unsubstantiated claim

Russia Tells China, India That Ukraine Planning 'Dirty Bomb' Attack

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday reiterated claims that Ukraine is preparing a provocation using a "dirty bomb" in a video call with...
Defense

Russian-China Army Drills to 'Promote Peace,' Says Minister

Joint military drills between Russia and China are designed to promote peace rather than threaten other countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...