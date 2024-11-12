Shoigu Tells China’s Foreign Minister That U.S. ‘Containment’ Must Be Countered

Russian Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that their two countries' most urgent task should be countering "containment" by the United States.

Speaking to Wang in Beijing, Shoigu stressed the need for China and Russia to "counter the 'dual containment' policy directed against Russia and China by the United States and its satellites."

"The comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation [between China and Russia] represent a model of collaboration between two powers in today's world," he told the Chinese foreign minister.

"Although it is not a military-political alliance like those formed during the Cold War, the relations between our countries surpass this form of interstate relations," Shoigu said, as quoted by Russian news agencies.