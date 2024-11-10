Russia’s Shoigu To Visit China Next Week

The secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu will visit China next week for talks with top Chinese officials, Russian state news agencies reported.

Moscow and Beijing have deepened military and defense ties since Russia ordered troops into Ukraine nearly three years ago, with Chinese President Xi Jinping one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most important allies on the world stage.

Shoigu will visit China on Nov. 11-14 for "consultations on strategic security issues" with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Security Council said in a statement cited by Russian state media.