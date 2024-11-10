Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Shoigu To Visit China Next Week

By AFP
kremlin.ru

The secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu will visit China next week for talks with top Chinese officials, Russian state news agencies reported.

Moscow and Beijing have deepened military and defense ties since Russia ordered troops into Ukraine nearly three years ago, with Chinese President Xi Jinping one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most important allies on the world stage.

Shoigu will visit China on Nov. 11-14 for "consultations on strategic security issues" with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Security Council said in a statement cited by Russian state media.

The pair will discuss "current problems of international and regional security, as well as a wide range of topics on bilateral cooperation," Russia said.

Shoigu was Russia's defense minister for the first two years of its offensive on Ukraine, before being moved to the Security Council by Putin after a string of military setbacks and criticism from the country's influential military correspondents.

He will also meet with top Chinese security official Chen Wenqing, who heads the ruling Communist Party's powerful Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission.

Read more about: Shoigu , China

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin Meets Senior Chinese General, Hails Growing Military Ties

"Our contacts in the military and military-technology spheres are becoming increasingly important," Putin told Zhang Youxia, a high-ranking general and...
1 Min read

Putin Praises 'Unprecedented' Energy Ties with China

The Kremlin seeks to strengthen its Asian partnerships to make up for the loss of the European market.
2 Min read

Russia Tells China, India That Ukraine Planning 'Dirty Bomb' Attack

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday reiterated claims that Ukraine is preparing a provocation using a "dirty bomb" in a video call with...

Russian-China Army Drills to 'Promote Peace,' Says Minister

Joint military drills between Russia and China are designed to promote peace rather than threaten other countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...