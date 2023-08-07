Drone Shot Down Southwest of Moscow

Russia said Monday it had shot down a Ukrainian drone southwest of Moscow, as drone attacks on the Russian capital and its surrounding regions have surged in recent weeks.

Authorities said the drone was downed in the central Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometers from Moscow, adding that the incident "affected neither people nor infrastructure."

The drone was shot down by anti-aircraft defense systems in the region's Ferzikovsky district overnight, Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia on Thursday said it had downed seven drones over the Kaluga region, which did not result in any reported casualties.

In recent weeks, Russia has witnessed an uptick in Ukrainian drone attacks on its territory, often targeting Moscow and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Sunday said that a drone targeting the Russian capital had been shot down by air-defense systems.

According to authorities, Moscow has suffered several drone attacks in the past week, including one that damaged an office building in the ctiy's main business district, which was targeted twice in the space of a few days.