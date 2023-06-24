Wagner Chief Says He Is Inside Rostov Army HQ, Controls City's Military Sites

The head of Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin announced Saturday that he was inside the army headquarters in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, and that his fighters controlled the city's military sites.
Prigozhin earlier said his forces had crossed into Russia from the Ukrainian front, vowing to topple Russia's military leadership and saying he and thousands of his fighters were "ready to die."
Russia's military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don are a key logistical base for its offensive in Ukraine.
"We are inside the (army) headquarters, it is 7:30 a.m. (04:30 GMT)," Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram. "Military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, are under control," he added.
He said that planes taking part in the Ukraine offensive "are leaving as normal" from the airfield.
"We took (the aerodrome) under control so that the attack aviation did not strike us, but strike Ukrainians," Prigozhin said.
He called on Russians not to believe what they were being told on state television.
"A huge amount of territory is lost. Soldiers have been killed, three, four times more than what it says in documents shown to the top (leadership)."
Authorities in Rostov have urged residents to stay at home.
Russia opened a criminal case against Prigozhin, accusing him of trying to start an "armed rebellion."
In the video from Rostov, he claimed Russia's chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov "ran away from here when he found out that we are approaching the building."
He has vowed to topple Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
A Wagner-linked Telegram channel on Saturday published another video of what it said was Prigozhin talking with two army officials in the Rostov headquarters.
Holding a rifle on his knees and wearing a cap with the Russian flag on it, the Wagner chief said:
"We came here to get the chief of General Staff (Gerasimov) and Shoigu."
"Until then, we will be here, block the city of Rostov and go on to Moscow."
He told the military officials that his mercenaries will "not interfere with them commanding troops" and said their orders in Ukraine were leading to huge losses.
"We came here to stop the disgrace in the country that we live in," Prigozhin said, before adding: "We are saving Russia."
The Russian army has said it would "guarantee the safety" of Wagner mercenaries who stop rebelling against Moscow's military leadership.
"We are appealing to the fighters of assault squads of PMC Wagner. You were deceived into Prigozhin's criminal venture and participation in an armed rebellion," the army said in a statement. It called on the fighters to ask for help to return to "places of permanent deployment."
"We ask you to show reason and get in touch with representatives of Russia’s Defense Ministry or law enforcement. We guarantee safety for all."
Kyiv said events were "just beginning" in Russia, as Wagner mercenaries crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia to stage a rebellion, 16 months into the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
"Everything is just beginning in Russia," presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. "The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won't work."