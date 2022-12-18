One Dead and Several Injured in Strikes on Russia's Belgorod Region

Strikes on the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, killed one person and injured five others on Sunday, the regional governor said, two days after a barrage of attacks by Moscow battered Ukraine's energy grid.

In the regional capital Belgorod, "there are four wounded (with injuries) of moderate severity", governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

One of those injured is a man whose back was cut by shrapnel and another is a woman who suffered facial injuries, according to Gladkov.

He said more than a dozen residential buildings and several cars were damaged across the city.

Gladkov added there was also "one dead and one injured" in the Belgorod district that surrounds the main city, where a poultry farm was hit.

Earlier on Sunday, Gladkov said air defense systems were operating over Belgorod region.

The region has been hit by shelling multiple times since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The governor recently announced the construction of defensive fortifications near the border, without specifying their length or exact location, and the formation of self-defense units in preparation for a potential Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory.