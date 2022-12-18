Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

One Dead and Several Injured in Strikes on Russia's Belgorod Region

By AFP
The ruins of a poultry farm in Belgorod after a missile attack on Sunday. Belgorod regional administration press office

Strikes on the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, killed one person and injured five others on Sunday, the regional governor said, two days after a barrage of attacks by Moscow battered Ukraine's energy grid.

In the regional capital Belgorod, "there are four wounded (with injuries) of moderate severity", governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

One of those injured is a man whose back was cut by shrapnel and another is a woman who suffered facial injuries, according to Gladkov. 

He said more than a dozen residential buildings and several cars were damaged across the city.

Gladkov added there was also "one dead and one injured" in the Belgorod district that surrounds the main city, where a poultry farm was hit.

Earlier on Sunday, Gladkov said air defense systems were operating over Belgorod region.

The region has been hit by shelling multiple times since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The governor recently announced the construction of defensive fortifications near the border, without specifying their length or exact location, and the formation of self-defense units in preparation for a potential Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Belgorod

Read more

Home front

Belgorod Region Governor Announces Creation of Territorial Defense Units

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday that the border region is forming self-defense units amid Russia’s ongoing war with neighboring...
civilian deaths

Blasts Kill Three in Russia's Belgorod Region

Explosions killed three people in two villages in Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
reinforced stance

Russian Pop Legend Pugacheva Hits Back at Pro-War Critics

Russian musical superstar Alla Pugacheva slammed critics of her opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, calling supporters of the war "slaves"...
new recruits

Putin Eases Citizenship for Foreigners in Russian Army

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree making it easier for foreigners to obtain Russian citizenship if they join the army, a document published...