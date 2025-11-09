Ukrainian Strikes Across Russian Border Regions Leave Thousands Without Power

Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure left more than 20,000 people without power in border regions on Sunday, local authorities said.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the "electricity and heating supply network has suffered severe damage" in the regional capital.
"Several streets are affected by power issues... More than 20,000 residents are without electricity," he wrote on Telegram.
In the neighboring Kursk region, "a fire broke out at one of the power plants in the village of Korenevo," cutting power to 10 municipalities, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram.
A fire also broke out at a heating facility in the southern Voronezh region, according to Governor Alexander Gusev.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, reported destroying 44 Ukrainian drones over the border region of Bryansk.
On Saturday, Russian attacks on energy infrastructure left Ukraine scrambling to turn light and heating back on, with the state's power provider saying its generating capacity was reduced to "zero" on Sunday.
The attack caused significant damage to Ukrainian power plants and resulted in at least four deaths.
Russia, which has escalated attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure in recent months, launched 69 drones at energy facilities across the country overnight into Sunday, of which 34 were shot down, according to the Ukrainian air force.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.