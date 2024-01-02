1 Killed in Rocket Attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region

One person was killed and seven others were injured in Ukrainian rocket attacks against western Russia's Belgorod region, local authorities said Tuesday.

The air strikes, which prompted Russian authorities to issue three separate alerts on Tuesday, came just hours after Russia launched a deadly wave of attacks on the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a man was killed when a missile exploded near the car he was driving, while five others received various injuries.

Following an attack earlier in the day, Gladkov said one man had been hospitalized and was in serious condition after receiving shrapnel wounds, while a woman whose hand was lacerated refused to be hospitalized after being examined by paramedics.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have downed multiple “Olkha” missiles over the Belgorod region on Tuesday.

On Saturday, 25 residents of Belgorod were killed in one of the deadliest strikes on Russian soil since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Defense Ministry have vowed to continue shelling Ukraine in response to what they called a “terrorist attack” on Belgorod.