Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 3 in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Says

Two teenage girls and a man were killed Thursday in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's southwestern Belgorod region, regional authorities said.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the drone hit a car near the village of Logachevka, adding that two girls aged 18 and 14, as well as a man, were killed in the vehicle.

Russian authorities established a "no-go zone" in the border area of Belgorod in October 2022, warning civilians not to enter due to the risk of Ukrainian attacks. Following Thursday's attack, Gladkov reminded residents to avoid the area.

"Entering Logachevka is prohibited. I would like to once again appeal to all residents: the settlements that are closed off by the decision of the operational headquarters should not be visited," the governor wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces have regularly launched air attacks against Belgorod and other nearby regions since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.