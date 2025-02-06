Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 3 in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Says

Two teenage girls and a man were killed Thursday in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's southwestern Belgorod region, regional authorities said.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the drone hit a car near the village of Logachevka, adding that two girls aged 18 and 14, as well as a man, were killed in the vehicle.
Russian authorities established a "no-go zone" in the border area of Belgorod in October 2022, warning civilians not to enter due to the risk of Ukrainian attacks. Following Thursday's attack, Gladkov reminded residents to avoid the area.
"Entering Logachevka is prohibited. I would like to once again appeal to all residents: the settlements that are closed off by the decision of the operational headquarters should not be visited," the governor wrote on Telegram.
Ukrainian forces have regularly launched air attacks against Belgorod and other nearby regions since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.