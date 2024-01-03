Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Repelled Overnight Rocket Attack in Belgorod Region

Ambulances parked outside the Belgorod airport. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday it downed 12 Ukrainian missiles in the western Belgorod region, which in recent days has been the target of multiple rocket attacks that have left dozens of people dead.

“This morning, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on structures on the territory of the Russian Federation… was thwarted,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have described Ukrainian attacks on towns and cities inside Russia as “terrorist attacks.”

“Six Tochka-U TRK missiles and six Olkha MLRS missiles were destroyed over the Belgorod region by air defense systems on duty,” the Defense Ministry’s statement added.

There were no reports of any deaths or injuries in the overnight rocket attacks. 

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on social media early Wednesday morning that “the situation in the region remains tense.” 

The day before, one person was killed and seven others were injured in rocket attacks on the region, which borders Ukraine. 

“As soon as it gets light outside, we’ll conduct house-by-house inspections, assess damage to roofs, windows and facades, we’ll begin restoration work,” Gladkov said.

The governor added that regional officials will gather next week to discuss response measures to the ongoing rocket attacks, including an extension of school holidays in some parts of Belgorod until Jan. 19.

On Saturday, 25 residents of Belgorod were killed in one of the deadliest strikes on Russian soil since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Read more about: Belgorod , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

targeted frontier

Russia Says Ukraine Shelling Kills 1 in Border Region

The Belgorod region has been hit by repeated Ukrainian strikes since the start of the war.
1 Min read
opinion Alexei Gusev

Why Support for Putin’s War Is Rife in Russia’s Worst-Hit Regions

Paradoxically, proximity to the front only seems to increase public support for the “special military operation.” 
5 Min read
disputed account

Russia Says Repelled ‘Incursion Attempt’ Into Border Region

Two anti-Kremlin units composed of Russian nationals fighting on the side of Ukraine announced fresh incursions into southern Russia hours earlier.
3 Min read
fresh attacks

Two Killed in Shelling in Russian Border Regions – Officials

The regional governor of Belgorod said there were fresh attacks, a day after dozens of strikes.
2 Min read