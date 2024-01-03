Russia Says Repelled Overnight Rocket Attack in Belgorod Region

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday it downed 12 Ukrainian missiles in the western Belgorod region, which in recent days has been the target of multiple rocket attacks that have left dozens of people dead.

“This morning, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on structures on the territory of the Russian Federation… was thwarted,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have described Ukrainian attacks on towns and cities inside Russia as “terrorist attacks.”

“Six Tochka-U TRK missiles and six Olkha MLRS missiles were destroyed over the Belgorod region by air defense systems on duty,” the Defense Ministry’s statement added.

There were no reports of any deaths or injuries in the overnight rocket attacks.