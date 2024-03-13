Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Pro-Kyiv Militias Urge Russians in Border Regions to Evacuate

Updated:
Two volunteer fighters from the Freedom of Russia Legion. Freedom of Russia Legion / Telegram

Anti-Kremlin militia groups fighting on the side of Ukraine have urged civilians in western Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions to evacuate, saying they were preparing to launch attacks on Russian “military positions” across the two regions.

“Putin’s assassins are carrying out massive strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities, putting their positions between your homes, your children's schools and government institutions,” read a joint statement published by the Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Volunteer Corps and Siberian Battalion on Wednesday. 

The three militias, which are made up of Russian citizens fighting on behalf of Kyiv, called for an end to attacks on Ukraine from Russian territory. 

“In this regard, we are forced to fire upon military positions located in the cities of Belgorod and Kursk,” the joint statement continued.

“We urge the local authorities to save human lives and begin evacuating the cities of the Kursk region and Belgorod region.”

An hour before the joint statement was published, Kursk region Governor Roman Starovit announced an air raid alert for that region and called on civilians to seek shelter.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it had repelled a series of brazen cross-border raids by the pro-Ukrainian militias, who burst into its territory and claimed to seize control of the Kursk region village of Tyotkino. 

The militia groups shared videos on the Telegram messaging app that appeared to show their fighters, along with armored vehicles, engaging in combat. It was unclear where and when exactly the videos were shot.

In the neighboring Belgorod region, a member of the regional territorial defense force was killed, while 10 civilians were wounded during the incursion, according to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence has said the volunteer fighters were not acting under orders from Kyiv.

Early Wednesday, the Freedom of Russia Legion posted a video to Telegram of what it said were its fighters still positioned in the village of Tyotkino, but it was not immediately possible to verify those claims.

Another video shared later the same day showed what appeared to be militia fighters exchanging gunfire with Russian forces.

A description accompanying the video read: “As far as the enemy’s losses are concerned... visually, we have battered them.”

The timing and location of that video could not be verified.

Read more about: Belgorod , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

infrastructure strike

Ukraine Attacks Oil Depot in Russian Border Region

Kyiv has ramped up drone attacks on Russia's energy industry in the past three months.
2 Min read
thwarted attack

Russia Says Repelled Incursion in Border Region

Authorities denied rumors that a Ukrainian sabotage group had successfully infiltrated two villages in the southwestern Belgorod region.
1 Min read
cross-border incident

3 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian Border Region – Governor

At least 12 other Belgorod region towns and villages have come under drone and artillery strikes in the past 24 hours, the governor said.
1 Min read
disputed account

Russia Says Repelled ‘Incursion Attempt’ Into Border Region

Two anti-Kremlin units composed of Russian nationals fighting on the side of Ukraine announced fresh incursions into southern Russia hours earlier.
3 Min read