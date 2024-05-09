Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Attacks on Russia's Belgorod Injure 8 as Moscow Marks Victory Day

Firefighters work to extinguish a burning car destroyed in a Ukrainian attack on Belgorod. t.me/vvgladkov

Ukrainian attacks in and around the western Russian city of Belgorod have injured at least eight people, Russian authorities said Thursday, as the country marks the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

"The city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district came under an air attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There were direct hits on residential apartment buildings and cars," Belgorod region Governor Vyachelsav Gladkov said on Telegram. 

"According to preliminary information, eight people were injured: seven adults and one child," he added.

Like other Russian regions near the border with Ukraine, Belgorod has canceled its military parade and other festivities marking Victory Day, a national holiday.

According to Gladkov, 19 apartment buildings, one home, and 37 vehicles were damaged in the city of Belgorod as a result of Thursday's attacks. In the nearby village of Dubovoye, four homes and three cars were damaged, he added. 

Belgorod is frequently targeted by Ukrainian strikes, including one on Monday that killed eight people and wounded 35 others.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Belgorod was attacked with several Ukrainian RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launchers overnight, adding that 15 rockets and a drone had been downed over the region.

Meanwhile, it said two other drones were shot down in the Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, and three others in Kursk. The governors of those regions did not report any injuries or damage.

Likewise, the southern Krasnodar region’s crisis center said an overnight Ukrainian drone attack struck a fuel depot in the village of Yurovka near annexed Crimea.

"About six drones were destroyed but many fell on the complex. As a result, a fire broke out and several reservoirs were damaged," authorities in that region said.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Belgorod , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Ukraine War

Russia Moves 5,000 Children From Belgorod After Kyiv Attacks

Regional authorities last week said 9,000 minors would be moved to other regions after a spate of cross-border shelling and drone strikes killed over a...
1 Min read
'terrorist threat levels'

Russian Border Towns Postpone Local Elections Amid Shelling, Drone Attacks

Russia’s Central Election Commission chief said races in two municipalities in the Belgorod region scheduled for this weekend would be "postponed."
2 Min read
'very difficult day'

One Killed, Several Wounded in Shelling on Belgorod Evacuee Shelter – Governor

The alleged attack on the Belgorod region is the latest in a string of intensifying attacks in recent weeks.
2 Min read
caught off guard

How Are Pro-Kremlin Figures Responding to the Belgorod Incursion?

The lack of unified response signals that the attack caught both Russian officials and propagandists off guard, analysts said.
3 Min read