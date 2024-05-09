Ukrainian Attacks on Russia's Belgorod Injure 8 as Moscow Marks Victory Day

Ukrainian attacks in and around the western Russian city of Belgorod have injured at least eight people, Russian authorities said Thursday, as the country marks the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

"The city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district came under an air attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There were direct hits on residential apartment buildings and cars," Belgorod region Governor Vyachelsav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, eight people were injured: seven adults and one child," he added.

Like other Russian regions near the border with Ukraine, Belgorod has canceled its military parade and other festivities marking Victory Day, a national holiday.