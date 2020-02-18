Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who have since recovered. The first Russian citizen has also been infected with the coronavirus onboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 1,800 people continues to spread around the world, Russia has stepped up measures to tackle the health risk, including closing most entry points along its 4,200-kilometer border and suspending e-visas and work visas for Chinese nationals.

Below are the latest updates on Russia’s response to the coronavirus :

— Russian national carrier Aeroflot said that it is suspending some flights to China due to lower demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. The carrier will fly to Beijing and Shanghai once instead of twice a day from Tuesday to March 28, the company said on its website.

Aeroflot also suspended some flights to the southern city of Guangzhou on Monday and to Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, starting from March 1, but still will keep flying four times a week to each city.

— A Russian passenger onboard the quarantined Diamond Princess ship has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, marking the first infection of a Russian citizen, Russia’s Embassy in Japan said Monday.

— Two men in the city of Chelyabinsk have been fined for hooliganism after they filmed a video in which they pretend to shoot and kill a person infected with coronavirus in a public park, the Znak.com news website reported. The men wore white hazmat suits and face masks while simulating the shooting of the third person, who wasn't actually infected.

— Russia discharged a Chinese national from the hospital in the Siberian city of Chita on Wednesday after he recovered from a coronavirus infection, the second of Russia's two confirmed cases of coronavirus to recover. The other victim, also a Chinese national, was also said by authorities to have recovered and been released from quarantine in Siberia's Tyumen region.

— Russia's Transport Ministry is proposing to offer airlines 1.6 billion rubles ($25.05 million) in compensation for the grounding of flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

— The coronavirus outbreak may delay Russia's delivery of S-400 air defense systems to China, the state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport said.

— The number of payments made in Russia through the Chinese Alipay payment system was down 73% in the first week of February compared to the same time last year.

— Russia's Interior Ministry opened a criminal case of hooliganism after a Moscow man was filmed pretending to have a seizure on the metro while his two accomplices shouted that he was infected with the coronavirus. The man has been detained while his accomplices are wanted, the Interior Ministry said.

— Russian authorities have quarantined a top Chinese diplomat as a safety precaution against coronavirus shortly after he arrived in Russia to take up his new post, Interfax reported.

— China’s Hainan Airlines and China Southern Airlines plan to lay off more than 100 Russian pilots amid wider cuts to foreign staff as the coronavirus outbreak has led to reduced travel into and out of China, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

— Authorities in the Chelyabinsk region 1,500 kilometers east of Moscow walked back plans to set up a quarantine center after local residents formed a human shield to prevent entry to Chinese nationals.

— Prisoners in the Kursk region have begun making face masks to be used in correctional facilities after a spike in demand, Interfax cited the region's penitentiary service as saying Friday. "The masks made at penitentiary production sites are in no way inferior to those from the pharmacy," the regional penitentiary service was quoted as saying.

— The Kremlin has started checking the body temperatures of individuals attending events with President Vladimir Putin as a "precautionary measure," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.