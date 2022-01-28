Russia’s Pandemic Excess Death Toll Almost 1M

Russia recorded almost one million excess deaths between the start of the pandemic and the end of 2021, as the country also reported its sharpest annual fall in population since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Pushed down by record numbers of coronavirus fatalities, an already ageing population and disruptions to migration due to the pandemic, Russia's population declined by more than one million people during 2021 alone, the Rosstat statistics agency reported Friday.

It also said more than 215,000 Russians died of all causes in December 2021 — 42% more than in the same month of 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus — and that some 662,000 people had succumbed to the disease since March 2020. That number is more than twice what has been reported by the government’s taskforce, which uses a different methodology and is reported daily by state media.

Independent demographers have repeatedly accused Russia of undercounting deaths associated with the coronavirus and downplaying the severity of the disease. The revelation that the country’s population shrunk faster in 2021 than in any of the previous 30 years has only added fuel to those charges.

Experts say excess fatalities — which measures the increase in all deaths recorded through the pandemic compared to the pre-coronavirus period — is the most accurate measurement of the human cost of the virus.

Russia has now recorded at least 995,000 excess deaths since March 2020, according to The Moscow Times’ calculations comparing fatalities in pandemic months with those recorded in 2019. Many demographers, including former Rosstat analyst Alexei Raksha and Tubingen University statistician Dmitry Kobak, say Russia’s true excess death toll could be higher, based on declining mortality trends in the years before the pandemic.