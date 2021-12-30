Russia’s Excess Death Toll Hits 930K

Russia recorded more than 115,000 excess deaths during November 2021 according to official statistics published Thursday — a new record high since the start of the pandemic.

The number takes Russia’s overall excess death count since the start of the pandemic to 929,000, according to The Moscow Times’ analysis.

The record figure for November — equivalent to around 4,000 more fatalities a day than was recorded in the same month before the coronavirus outbreak — comes as the country faced a punishing fourth wave of the virus and nationwide vaccination rates remained low.

The Kremlin had attempted to stem the rise of cases and hospitalizations with a week-long partial lockdown at the start of the month, but infections remained high, and measures to introduce health passes across the country have since been softened in the wake of a public backlash.

Only around 46% of Russians have received a full course of vaccination in a campaign which has relied on the country’s flagship two-dose Sputnik V jab as well as a handful of other home-made vaccines.