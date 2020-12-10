Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Cossacks to Enforce New Year’s Ban

More than 7,500 Cossacks will join police in the Krasnodar region, which has banned New Year's festivities due to the coronavirus. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Authorities in southern Russia say they will deploy uniformed Cossacks alongside police officers on New Year’s Eve to enforce a ban on mass celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev called off Christmas and New Year celebrations to slow the spread of Covid-19 as the popular domestic tourism destination saw record-breaking case numbers in November. The Krasnodar region, with a population of 5.6 million, has officially confirmed 23,636 coronavirus infections and 668 deaths as of Wednesday. 

“More than 7,500 Cossacks will be involved in protecting public order,” Kondratyev said at a meeting among regional leaders Wednesday.

“I ask the police to organize watches on central squares in cities and villages to prevent spontaneous festivities,” the Krasnodar region administration quoted him as saying on its website. “We need to strengthen patrols where there will be clusters of people.”

The governor urged traffic police and local leaders to organize security, emergency services and snow removal equipment for the likely influx of motorists from outside the region during the holidays.

Authorities will also step up inspections of fireworks vendors to root out uncertified products, the Krasnodar administration said.

“There will be no mass celebrations or New Year’s concerts this year,” Kondratyev said.

Imperial Russia-era military societies known as Cossacks were nearly rendered extinct under the Soviet policy of “Decossackization” until the 1990s, when then-President Boris Yeltsin issued a decree on their revival as an “ethno-cultural” group.

Championed as a symbol of patriotism as the Kremlin made a return to conservative values, Cossack groups have mushroomed across Russia under President Vladimir Putin.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

coronavirus scandal

Dynamo's Trip to Krasnodar Postponed After 3 Players Test Positive for Virus

The match is part of the already troubled first round of fixtures since the pandemic shut down the league for three months.
infected leader

Kazakh Ex-President Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“There’s no cause for concern,” the 79-year-old Nazarbayev's press service said.
post-quarantine rush

Moscow Flocks to Reopened Restaurant Patios After Virus Lockdown

Muscovites are packing restaurant verandas as they return to their pre-Covid lives, but at what cost?
wave of sanitation

‘Disinfection Tunnel’ Protects Putin From Coronavirus

The tunnel dispenses a “water mist” of antibacterial solution over a person’s clothes and exposed parts of the body.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.