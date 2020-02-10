As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 400 people in China continues to spread around the world, Russia has stepped up measures to tackle the health risk, including closing most entry points along its 4,200-kilometer border and suspending e-visas and work visas for Chinese nationals.

Russia has reported its first two cases of coronavirus and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been isolated.

Below are the latest updates on Russia’s response to the coronavirus :

— China’s Hainan Airlines and China Southern Airlines plan to lay off more than 100 Russian pilots amid wider cuts to foreign staff as the coronavirus outbreak has halted travel into and out of China, the state-run TASS news agency reported. "All foreign pilots will be sent to temporary downtime without salary until the company notifies the pilots about the possibility of returning to work if the situation improves," TASS cited a China Southern Airlines message to pilots as saying.

— Authorities in the Chelyabinsk region 1,500 kilometers east of Moscow have walked back plans to set up a quarantine center after local residents formed a human shield to prevent entry to Chinese nationals.

— Prisoners in the Kursk region have begun making face masks to be used in correctional facilities after a spike in demand, Interfax cited the region's penitentiary service as saying Friday. "The masks made at penitentiary production sites are in no way inferior to those from the pharmacy," the regional penitentiary service was quoted as saying.

— The Kremlin has started checking the body temperatures of individuals attending events with President Vladimir Putin as a "precautionary measure," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

— President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed stripping pharmacies of their licenses if they raise prices for anti-virus masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

— Russia said it will take between eight and 10 months to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, Interfax cited Health Minister Mikhail Murashko as saying.

— Russia has set up a quarantine area in Siberia's Tyumen region for Russians being evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. All evacuated citizens will be held in quarantine for 14 days.

— Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said. She said the restrictions would not, however, apply to Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, the capital's main international airport.

— Russia may deport foreign citizens found to be infected with coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday.

— Russia has postponed the Russian Investment Forum in the Black Sea city of Sochi due to coronavirus concerns. The forum, which is attended by a string of high-ranking officials and foreign investors, had been set to take place Feb. 12-14.

— At least two regions — the Ulyanovsk region and the nearby Samara region on the Volga river some 900 kilometers (560 miles) east of Moscow — temporarily closed schools amid increased cases of flu which officials said were not linked to coronavirus.