Russia and Ukraine Release Hundreds of POWs With U.S. and UAE Mediation

Russia and Ukraine released 200 prisoners of war each on Thursday, with the Defense Ministry in Moscow saying the initiative was made possible with the mediation of the U.S. and UAE.
The exchange, which marks the first stage of a two-day swap between the warring countries, is the second to have taken place this year amid ongoing peace negotiations brokered by the Trump administration.
Russia’s chief negotiator in those talks, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that Ukraine and Russia agreed to release 500 prisoners of war each this week. He said the remaining prisoners will be released on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange.
“Every time our people return home, it proves that Ukraine is working to return each and every one,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram, adding, “We do not forget anyone.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that its servicemen released on Thursday would undergo medical and mental health examinations in Belarus before returning to Russia for long-term treatment and rehabilitation.
Russia and Ukraine last exchanged prisoners of war on Feb. 5 following peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi earlier that month.
