Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia and Ukraine Release Hundreds of POWs With U.S. and UAE Mediation

Russian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity. Russian Defense Ministry / TASS

Russia and Ukraine released 200 prisoners of war each on Thursday, with the Defense Ministry in Moscow saying the initiative was made possible with the mediation of the U.S. and UAE.

The exchange, which marks the first stage of a two-day swap between the warring countries, is the second to have taken place this year amid ongoing peace negotiations brokered by the Trump administration.

Russia’s chief negotiator in those talks, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that Ukraine and Russia agreed to release 500 prisoners of war each this week. He said the remaining prisoners will be released on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange.

“Every time our people return home, it proves that Ukraine is working to return each and every one,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram, adding, “We do not forget anyone.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that its servicemen released on Thursday would undergo medical and mental health examinations in Belarus before returning to Russia for long-term treatment and rehabilitation.

Russia and Ukraine last exchanged prisoners of war on Feb. 5 following peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi earlier that month.

Read more about: Prisoners of war , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukraine and Russia Conduct New Prisoner Swap

Most of the released Ukrainians had been held for more than three years, many of them captured during the brutal siege of Mariupol in 2022, Kyiv said.
1 Min read

Orban Proposes Ukraine Prisoner Exchange, Christmas Ceasefire – Kremlin

The news comes as Orban claimed Wednesday that Kyiv had rejected the proposal.
1 Min read

Ukraine Says Mayor Jailed by Russia Died by Torture

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Federov called Matveyev a “true patriot,” who, “did not leave the city or the people, and did everything to ensure the...
2 Min read

Russian POWs Arrive in Moscow After Latest Prisoner Swap

Moscow and Kyiv announced on Tuesday an exchange of 90 prisoners of war each, the biggest swap in almost five months.
1 Min read