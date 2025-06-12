Russia and Ukraine Announce Third POW Exchange This Week

Ukraine and Russia on Thursday confirmed a new prisoner exchange, the third this week under a deal reached during peace talks in Turkey.

At last week’s negotiations in Istanbul, both sides agreed to release more than 1,000 prisoners each, all either wounded or under the age of 25, and to return the bodies of soldiers killed in combat.

“Today, warriors of our Armed Forces, National Guard and Border Guard Service are back home,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media post. “They all require medical treatment,” he added, describing the returned soldiers as “severely wounded and seriously ill.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry also confirmed the exchange, saying a group of Russian servicemen had been returned from Ukraine and were now in Belarus.