Manosphere Blogger Arsen Markaryan Sentenced to Prison for ‘Rehabilitating’ Nazism

A judge in Moscow sentenced manosphere blogger Arsen Markaryan to 4.5 years in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of “rehabilitating” nazism.

Markaryan, 30, is known for his controversial views on gender roles and masculinity, drawing comparisons to the self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate. He was arrested last August in the Moscow region hours after pro-Kremlin censorship activist Yekaterina Mizulina vowed to turn him in to the authorities.

Mizulina accused Markaryan of saying “disgusting things” about women, as well as Russian soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine and “their mothers and wives.” She also claimed he praised Ukraine’s military and called for the bombing of Moscow.

Law enforcement authorities said Markaryan posted a video online last year that allegedly disparages Soviet World War II soldier Alexander Matrosov, who sacrificed his own life to allow his unit to advance on the battlefield.

On Thursday, a judge from the Moscow City Court found Markaryan guilty of “rehabilitating” nazism and sentenced him to four years and six months in a penal colony. He was also slapped with a four-year ban on running websites.