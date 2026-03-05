Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Manosphere Blogger Arsen Markaryan Sentenced to Prison for ‘Rehabilitating’ Nazism

Arsen Markaryan. Danil Aikin / TASS

A judge in Moscow sentenced manosphere blogger Arsen Markaryan to 4.5 years in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of “rehabilitating” nazism.

Markaryan, 30, is known for his controversial views on gender roles and masculinity, drawing comparisons to the self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate. He was arrested last August in the Moscow region hours after pro-Kremlin censorship activist Yekaterina Mizulina vowed to turn him in to the authorities. 

Mizulina accused Markaryan of saying “disgusting things” about women, as well as Russian soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine and “their mothers and wives.” She also claimed he praised Ukraine’s military and called for the bombing of Moscow.

Law enforcement authorities said Markaryan posted a video online last year that allegedly disparages Soviet World War II soldier Alexander Matrosov, who sacrificed his own life to allow his unit to advance on the battlefield.

On Thursday, a judge from the Moscow City Court found Markaryan guilty of “rehabilitating” nazism and sentenced him to four years and six months in a penal colony. He was also slapped with a four-year ban on running websites.

State prosecutors had requested a prison sentence of six years and 10 months for Markaryan, who pleaded guilty to the charges against him, the court’s press service said in a statement.

“I once again want to offer my apologies. I cannot describe how ashamed I am. I understand why I spent half a year in a detention cell,” Markaryan said in his final statement before the verdict was announced.

“There are sacred things for people, and this memory is one of them,” he added.

In November, a judge in St. Petersburg fined Markaryan 15,000 rubles ($190) for promoting drug use in a video where he described taking psychotropic substances. 

Read more about: Court cases

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

St. Petersburg Court Places Woman in Pre-Trial Detention for Attempted Murder of Drone Company Employee

Law enforcement officials arrested the woman last week after she allegedly tried but failed to place an explosive device under the employee’s car.
1 Min read

Prosecutors Seek 14.5-Year Prison Sentence for Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov

Timur Ivanov was arrested in April 2024, part of what would later become a wider Kremlin crackdown on corruption within the Defense Ministry.
2 Min read

Russian Court Fines Wikipedia Operator Nearly $40K Over ‘Pedophilia Propaganda’

This is at least the seventh administrative case the court has heard against the Wikimedia Foundation in the past seven years, Mediazona reported.
1 Min read

Russian Scientist Freed on Bail in U.S. After Frog Embryo Smuggling Charge

Ksenia Petrova was formally charged last month with attempting to smuggle frog embryos and embryonic samples into the United States.
2 Min read