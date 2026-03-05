Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov Arrested on Corruption Charges

Former Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov, a close associate of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, was arrested on several corruption-related charges, investigators said Thursday.

Tsaliko served as first deputy defense minister from 2015 until 2024. He is the fourth former deputy defense minister to face criminal prosecution since Shoigu was ousted as defense minister in May 2024 and replaced with Kremlin economist Andrei Belousov.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, accused Tsalikov of “forming a criminal organization whose members embezzled state funds between 2017 and 2024.” It said Tsalikov faces 12 counts of embezzlement.

The 69-year-old was also charged with money laundering and bribery, Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement. She did not provide further details.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court is reportedly scheduled to hold a hearing on Thursday to decide whether to place Tsalikov in pre-trial detention.