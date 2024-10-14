Shoigu Grows Increasingly Vulnerable as Putin’s Favor Wanes

In late September, in the Siberian republic of Tyva almost 5,000 kilometers from Moscow, the Great Khural regional parliament convened to swear in its new cohort of deputies at the start of its autumn session. But as soon as the festive opening was over, the expression of Ruslan Tsalikov, the most notorious of these new deputies, visibly soured. Tsalikov was expecting to be nominated as Tyva’s senator in Russia’s upper-house Federation Council — but the matter was never raised. “The naked eye could see how upset he was. After all, Ruslan Khadzhismelovich is a very experienced apparatchik. But even he could not hide his feelings,” a person who attended the meeting told The Moscow Times. It was clear that a political scandal was unfolding. Tsalikov, a longtime close ally and personal PR handler of former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, had served as Shoigu’s deputy minister for nearly 12 years and resigned shortly after Shoigu was dismissed in May. When he was elected to the Great Khural in Shoigu’s home region in September, Tsalikov had hoped to return to Moscow as the region’s senator rather than stay in Tyva. Shoigu, widely seen as Tyva’s informal overseer, personally lobbied for Tsalikov’s nomination, The Moscow Times understands.

Ruslan Tsalikov at the opening session of the Great Khural of Tyva, Sept. 26. Great Khural of Tyva

“Shoigu initially wanted to bring Tsalikov, an old friend, to the Security Council. And when he failed, he dragged his friend and protégé to the Federation Council,” a source told The Moscow Times, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Shoigu floated Tsalikov’s candidacy in a conversation with President Vladimir Putin, another source told The Moscow Times. Shoigu and Tsalikov believed the matter was settled. The nomination was supposed to take place at the first session of the Great Khural, where the former deputy defense minister arrived in high spirits. “Shoigu’s opponents have intervened. Now there’s an administrative struggle. Tsalikov is still likely to be appointed [as senator], but it’s not certain,” a senior Russian official told The Moscow Times. The unexpected delay surprised many in Tyva. The regional parliament later announced that it had a month to appoint a senator, according to the law. The senator nomination may be considered at the Great Khural’s second session, a source in Tyva told The Moscow Times. Even if Tsalikov is eventually appointed, the incident highlights the fading influence of Shoigu, once Russia’s most popular government official who even earned the nickname “Batman” for his public image as a rescuer of the people. Five months after his dismissal as defense minister and appointment as Security Council secretary, Shoigu, a former favorite of Putin, is still not back in the Russian president’s good graces — and his position is increasingly precarious, five individuals within the Russian government with knowledge of the matter told The Moscow Times. Shoigu was dismissed amid a wave of criminal bribery cases against high-ranking Defense Ministry officials and generals who worked under him — one that continues to this day. The influential Vorobyov clan, which has close ties to Shoigu, is also at great risk. Several high-ranking officials in the Moscow region — where Andrei Vorobyov, the son of Deputy Federation Council Chairman and Shoigu’s childhood friend Yuri Vorobyov, is governor — are facing bribery charges.