‘Everything is Fine’: Kremlin Dismisses Rumors of Putin’s Declining Health

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in good health, dismissing rumors that the leader was unwell as completely unfounded.

“Everything is fine with his health,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Scrutiny over the 69-year-old Putin’s health has intensified since he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

“Ukrainian, American and British information ‘specialists’ have been throwing out various fakes about the state of the president’s health in recent months. These are nothing but fakes,” Peskov added.