Putin Rumored to Sack Deputy PM Abramchenko After Inauguration – Vedomosti

Russian President Vladimir Putin is purportedly mulling the removal of Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko from her post following his inauguration next week, the Vedomosti business newspaper reported Thursday, citing four anonymous sources close to the Kremlin.

Abramchenko, 48, has overseen environmental projects, natural resources, and Russia’s agro-industrial complex since 2020 as a member of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s cabinet.

Putin, who secured a fifth presidential term in March, is expected to name his new prime minister on May 8, the day after his inauguration. The new head of government will then propose a cabinet of ministers for the president’s approval.

Vedomosti reported that Abramchenko has been on the chopping block since 2023, but her removal has been delayed until an alternative career path can be found.