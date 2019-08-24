Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Spacecraft Carrying Humanoid Robot Fails to Dock With Space Station

By Reuters
Roscosmos State Corporation / TASS

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a humanoid robot failed to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing a live broadcast.

The FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) robot is on its way to the ISS for a planned two-week mission to support the crew and test its skills.

The docking process, originally planned for 5:30 a.m. GMT, failed due to issues related to the automatic docking system, Interfax reported, citing NASA TV as saying.

The spacecraft is currently 96 meters away from the station and officials plan to attempt docking again on Monday morning, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's flight control center.

The Skybot F-850 is the first humanoid robot sent to space by Russia. NASA sent humanoid robot Robonaut 2 to space in 2011 to work in hazardous environments.

FEDOR is the size of a human adult and can emulate movements of the human body.

The ISS is a joint project of the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada.

