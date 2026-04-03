China Reports Outbreak of Livestock Disease Near Russian Regions Hit by Mass Cattle Culling

China is tightening border controls and culling livestock in its northwestern Xinjiang region after detecting a small outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, Reuters reported Friday, measures that come amid growing concern about possible cross-border spread following months of mass cattle culls in Russia.

Chinese officials reportedly said the highly contagious strain, which is immune to vaccines that are currently available domestically, likely entered “from abroad.” Xinjiang borders Russia, Mongolia and Kazakhstan, including a narrow frontier with the Siberian republic of Altai, adjacent to the Altai region, where most of Russia’s recent cattle culling has taken place.

China’s agriculture ministry said last week that 219 cattle across two herds of 6,229 tested positive for a variant of foot-and-mouth disease. Officials have since ordered culling and disinfection measures in Xinjiang and the neighboring Gansu province, as well as stepped up patrols to prevent the disease from entering through smuggling or the illegal transportation of livestock.

The outbreak follows the culling of roughly 90,000 head of cattle across nine Russian regions since February, with analysts estimating that around 80% were in the Altai region. Russian authorities have attributed the losses to rabies, pasteurellosis and other unspecified illnesses.