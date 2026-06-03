Ukrainian Drone Attack on Bus in Occupied Donetsk Kills 7, Kremlin-Installed Official Says

A Ukrainian drone strike killed seven people and wounded 11 others in the occupied Donetsk region after crashing into a passenger bus, Kremlin-installed authorities said Wednesday morning, as overnight attacks killed at least two people in Russia.

The long-distance coach had departed from Moscow and was traveling to Simferopol in annexed Crimea when it was hit in the town of Yenakiieve.

"According to preliminary reports, seven civilians were killed," Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-installed head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, wrote on Telegram. Russian state media published images of the vehicle, which was left completely burned out on the roadside.

In Russia, two employees of the Emergency Situations Ministry were killed and two firefighters were injured while responding to a blaze that had broken out as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in the western Smolensk region.