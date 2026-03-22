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Russia Claims Control of Border Village in Ukraine's Sumy Region

By AFP
Alexander Reka/TASS

The Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday its forces had taken control of Potapivka, a tiny village near the Russian border in Ukraine's northern Sumy region.

The Russian army has been trying to establish a “buffer zone” in the Sumy region for months, making small, localized breakthroughs across the border.

Ukraine says it is holding back Russia's advances and that Moscow has struggled to establish a meaningful foothold in the region.

“As a result of determined actions, units of the Northern grouping of soldiers established control over the village of Potapovka in the Sumy region,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, using the Russian name for the village.

Ukraine did not immediately respond to Russia's claims.

Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine, most of which it seized following the launch of its 2022 full-scale offensive. Its advances in February were the slowest in nearly two years, according to an AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Read more about: Ukraine war , Sumy

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