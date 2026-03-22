Russia Claims Control of Border Village in Ukraine's Sumy Region

The Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday its forces had taken control of Potapivka, a tiny village near the Russian border in Ukraine's northern Sumy region.
The Russian army has been trying to establish a “buffer zone” in the Sumy region for months, making small, localized breakthroughs across the border.
Ukraine says it is holding back Russia's advances and that Moscow has struggled to establish a meaningful foothold in the region.
“As a result of determined actions, units of the Northern grouping of soldiers established control over the village of Potapovka in the Sumy region,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, using the Russian name for the village.
Ukraine did not immediately respond to Russia's claims.
Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine, most of which it seized following the launch of its 2022 full-scale offensive. Its advances in February were the slowest in nearly two years, according to an AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
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