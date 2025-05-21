Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Shooting Range Kills 6 Servicemen

A Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military shooting range killed six servicemen and wounded at least 10 more during training on Tuesday, Ukraine's national guard said on Wednesday, adding that the commander of the unit had been suspended.
Russia's Defense Ministry had claimed Tuesday that the missile attack on the training camp in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine killed up to 70 Ukrainian military personnel, including 20 instructors.
The Ukrainian national guard statement said an internal investigation was underway and that details were shared with law enforcement agencies.
"The investigation will provide a legal assessment of the actions of all persons who made the relevant decisions," it said.
After previous deadly strikes on military training camps, Ukraine launched investigations into possible negligence.
