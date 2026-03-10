Ukrainian Missiles Strike Major Microchip Factory in Bryansk – Reports

A Ukrainian missile strike reportedly hit the Kremniy El microchip plant in the western Bryansk region on Tuesday evening.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram that multiple people were killed and injured as a result of the attack, but did not immediately provide further details. He said emergency services were responding to the incident.

Earlier, Bogomaz had issued a missile alert as eyewitnesses reported hearing several explosions in the regional capital.

According to some reports, at least 12 people were injured in the strike. The Moscow Times could not independently verify that information.

Videos published on social media showed a large cloud of black smoke billowing above the city of Bryansk.

Kremniy El, one of Russia’s largest microelectronics manufacturers, employs around 1,700 people. Ukraine previously attacked the facility in October 2024.

Virtually all of the plant’s products are sold to the Russian Defense Ministry, including components for the Pantsir and S-500 missile systems, as well as Kalibr cruise missiles, according to local media reports.

This is a developing story. Please return later for updates.