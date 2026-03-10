Russia’s Antitrust Agency Confirms Advertising Ban on Telegram, Meta Platforms and YouTube

Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said Tuesday that advertising on restricted online platforms like Telegram, YouTube and Instagram is illegal, coming after lawmakers from the lower-house State Duma called on the agency to provide clarity on the issue amid reports that some users were facing fines for putting up ads on Telegram.

In a statement, FAS said the de facto advertising ban was linked to restrictions the state communications regulator Roskomnadzor has introduced against several online platforms for a wide range of reasons, including accusations of “extremism” and allegations that platform owners are failing to protect user data and moderate criminal activity.

“Given that Roskomnadzor is restricting access to the social networks Instagram and Facebook, the video hosting service YouTube, VPN services and the messengers Telegram and WhatsApp, FAS considers advertising on these platforms to be a violation of advertising laws,” the statement read.

“If Roskomnadzor takes measures to restrict access to platforms... advertising on such resources is prohibited,” it said, adding that violators of the ban could face fines of up to 500,000 rubles ($6,300).

FAS had said last week that both advertisers and content creators could face legal penalties for placing ads on Telegram, marking the first official statement suggesting such a ban. However, the agency’s statement on Tuesday made it clear that its interpretation of federal laws goes beyond Telegram and applies to any platform Russian authorities aim to restrict or block in the country.