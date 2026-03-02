Support The Moscow Times!
Major Russian Oil Terminal Ablaze After Ukrainian Drone Attack – Reports

Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk overnight on Monday, regional authorities said, damaging residential buildings, injuring three people and sparking a fire near a major oil export facility.

Fragments from downed drones damaged several residential buildings in Novorossiysk, the Krasnodar regional operational headquarters said. Two women and a man were hospitalized after being injured inside their home.

Officials reported no further damage.

Unverified reports suggested the target was the Sheskharis oil terminal, one of the largest oil and petroleum transshipment complexes in southern Russia.

Ukraine’s General Staff has previously said the facility supports Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. The Sheskharis oil terminal has been targeted in Ukrainian drone attacks several times since the start of the war, with the most recent attack taking place in November.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense units intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 67 over the Black Sea and 66 over the Krasnodar region.

Drones were also reported over Russian-annexed Crimea and the Belgorod, Kursk and Astrakhan regions.

The attack disrupted air traffic across southern Russia, with authorities delaying or canceling dozens of domestic and international flights at airports in Krasnodar, Sochi and Gelendzhik, including services to Istanbul, Tel Aviv and Dubai.

Read this story in Russian at The Moscow Times' Russian service.

Read more about: Krasnodar , Oil , Black Sea , Drones , Ukraine war

