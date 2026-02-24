Putin Calls for Stronger Security Measures to Protect Officials Amid Wave of Deadly Attacks

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered the FSB security service and law enforcement agencies to step up the protection of government officials amid a wave of deadly attacks that Moscow has blamed on Ukrainian intelligence services.

“Together with other law enforcement agencies, the FSB needs to increase the protection level for Defense Ministry officials, the defense industry, state and municipal authorities, as well as education and social workers,” Putin said at an FSB meeting.

“This fully applies to public opinion leaders and volunteers who are constantly threatened by the Kyiv regime,” he added.

Putin, who gave his comments on the fourth anniversary of the war, raised alarm about a “significant rise” in missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure, public and administrative buildings, as well as residential areas.

He accused Ukraine of resorting to acts of sabotage and assassinations of government and military officials after “failing to inflict a strategic defeat against Russia on the battlefield.”