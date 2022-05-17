Putin Involved in Tactical Decision Making in East Ukraine – Reports

President Vladimir Putin is involved in Russia’s push to capture eastern Ukraine on a tactical level, British media reported Monday, citing unnamed western military sources.

Russian forces have been mounting a month-long effort to encircle cities that remain under Kyiv’s control in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions after abandoning their initial plan of a quick takeover of the Ukrainian capital in late February.

Putin’s level of engagement in the push for Ukraine’s Donbas region is believed to be based on intelligence that had been received, The Guardian reported.

The Russian president’s micromanagement of the war, down to determining the movement of forces, is believed to contributing to the military’s failure to capture cities in the Donbas.

“If Putin is doing the job of a brigade commander… he could be delving into a force that could be as small as 700 to 1,000 soldiers,” The Times quoted a source as saying.

Both publications reported that Putin is still working closely with top general Valery Gerasimov, contrary to earlier reports of him being sidelined due to military blunders.

"We think Putin and Gerasimov are involved in tactical decision making at a level we would normally expect to be taken by a colonel or a brigadier," a source was quoted as saying.

The assessment follows an independent Russian media report that Putin, who has grown increasingly isolated and mistrustful of dissent, has been receiving faulty intelligence on Ukraine by the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Fifth Service before the invasion.

In turn, the FSB Fifth Service’s informants included fugitive Ukrainian officials who had fled to Russia after Ukraine’s pro-Moscow leader was toppled in 2014, according to the iStories investigative outlet.

“They were air sellers,” an unnamed former FSB officer was quoted as saying.

“They were making things up, misinterpreting and sometimes fantasizing — and the leadership was happy to believe it,” a second former FSB said.

“For instance, they wrote that Ukrainian regions lived separately from the authorities in Kyiv and that a mere nudge would compel their run toward Russia.”