Explosion in Moscow Kills Police Officer After Attacker Detonates Bomb

A man detonated an explosive device beside a police patrol car in central Moscow early on Tuesday, killing one officer and wounding two others, the Russian Interior Ministry said.
The blast occurred just after midnight at Savyolovsky railway station square, according to the ministry's statement on Telegram. Savyolovsky station, in northern Moscow, is one of the capital's main railway hubs.
The attacker approached traffic police officers sitting in their patrol vehicle and then an explosive device detonated, the statement said, adding that the attacker died at the scene.
According to state news agency TASS, the targeted patrol car was heavily damaged but did not catch fire. Local media outlets published images showing a police vehicle with shattered windows near railway tracks.
The area was cordoned off by police and several ambulances were sent to the scene.
Russia's Interior Ministry initially said the perpetrator had fled. Minutes later, it said the man was found dead at the site after investigating the scene and reviewing surveillance footage.
Authorities gave no immediate details about the explosive or the attacker's motive.
The Investigative Committee, Russia's top investigative body, said it launched a criminal probe into the attempted murder of a law enforcement official and the illegal possession of explosive devices.
In December 2025, two police officers were killed in a blast in southern Moscow as they tried to stop a suspicious person near their vehicle, near the site where a Russian general had been killed days earlier.
There have been a string of assassinations of Russian army officials on Russian soil during Moscow's four-year war against Ukraine.
Earlier this month, a top Russian military intelligence officer was shot several times and wounded in an attack Moscow blamed on Kyiv.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.