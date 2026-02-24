Explosion in Moscow Kills Police Officer After Attacker Detonates Bomb

A man detonated an explosive device beside a police patrol car in central Moscow early on Tuesday, killing one officer and wounding two others, the Russian Interior Ministry said.

The blast occurred just after midnight at Savyolovsky railway station square, according to the ministry's statement on Telegram. Savyolovsky station, in northern Moscow, is one of the capital's main railway hubs.

The attacker approached traffic police officers sitting in their patrol vehicle and then an explosive device detonated, the statement said, adding that the attacker died at the scene.

According to state news agency TASS, the targeted patrol car was heavily damaged but did not catch fire. Local media outlets published images showing a police vehicle with shattered windows near railway tracks.

The area was cordoned off by police and several ambulances were sent to the scene.