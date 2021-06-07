Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Man Breaks Into U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Citing ‘Universal Conspiracy’ – Reports

The man reportedly told police he climbed the Embassy’s fence in search of Christians who could give him money. AP / TASS

A man has broken into the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and claimed that a “universal conspiracy” motivated him, the RBC news website reported Monday, citing police sources. 

It wasn’t immediately clear what “universal conspiracy” the unnamed Russian national was referring to. RBC reported that the man told police he climbed over the Embassy’s fence in search of Christians who could give him money.

According to police, the man “acted inappropriately” while being detained and has been sent for a psychiatric evaluation. 

RBC cited its sources as saying that the detainee is Andrei Maznev, 34, from the Naro-Fominsk district of the Moscow region. The Interior Ministry denied this in a statement to RBC. 

Russia has been accused of spreading and amplifying conspiracy theories online, particularly related to U.S. presidential elections, in an effort to advance its interests abroad.

Online conspiracy communities are also on the rise within Russia, including those imported from the U.S. such as QAnon. 

However, coronavirus-related conspiracies are now stalling Russia’s efforts to vaccinate its population against Covid-19, with polls showing most Russians remaining reluctant to get vaccinated. 

The break-in comes amid deteriorating relations between Russia and the U.S. over a slew of disagreements and days before presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will hold their first summit in Geneva. 

Read more about: United States , Moscow , Conspiracy

Read more

Paul Whelan

U.S. Ex-Marine in Russia Spy Trial Has Urgent Operation

Whelan's brother voiced concern that "the coronavirus is spreading" in the prison where he is being held.
Espionage

Russia Detains American in Moscow Over Suspected Spying

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained an American citizen suspected of spying in Moscow.
opinion Guy Archer

Russian Americana

While America-Russia relations remain in the ditch, the Russian and American affinity may be stronger than it seems.
Moscow

Moscow Set to Swelter With Arrival of 2016’s Hottest Days

Muscovites are set to enjoy scorching summer temperatures until the end of the week, Russia’s Weather Center chief Roman Vilfand announced Monday.The...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.