Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Says No Sign of Ukraine Role in ‘Terrible’ Moscow Attack

By AFP
Smoke rises over the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region where unidentified individuals opened fire. Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

The White House said on Friday it had no initial indication that Ukraine, which is fighting an invasion by Russia, was involved in a "terrible" attack on a concert hall in Moscow.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was still gathering information after Russian officials said gunmen opened fire in a "terrorist" attack, leaving dead and wounded.

"There is no indication at this time that Ukraine, or Ukrainians, were involved in the shooting," Kirby told reporters. "I would disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine."

Kirby also offered condolences to the victims of the attack, news of which broke minutes before the daily White House briefing.

"The images are just horrible and hard to watch, and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack," he said.

"You've got to recognize that there's some moms and dads, brothers and sisters and sons and daughters that haven't gotten the news yet. And this is going to be a tough day."

The U.S. Embassy had warned on March 7 that "extremists" were planning something with the Russian presidential election just days away, but Kirby said Washington had no prior knowledge of the attack.

"I'm not aware of any advanced knowledge that we had of this," adding that he did not believe the earlier warning referred to Friday's attack.

The U.S. State Department has now warned all Americans to avoid concerts or shopping malls and to stay in place following the latest violence, he added.

Read more about: United States , Moscow , Terrorism

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

crocus city hall

Islamic State Group Claims Russia Gun Attack

IS fighters "attacked a large gathering... on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow," the group said in a statement.
1 Min read
change of address

U.S. Embassy in Moscow Gets New Address, Named After Ukraine Separatists

The embassy is now located at 1 Donetsk People's Republic Square, a name chosen in a public vote.
Moscow

Staffers at Moscow Migrant Center Detained for Allegedly Helping Terrorists

The group allegedly helped terrorists obtain legal status in Russia
Terrorism

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

A former Russian youth leader has been found guilty of justifying terrorism after publishing an anti-LGBT rant in support of the gunman who opened fire...