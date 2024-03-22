U.S. Says No Sign of Ukraine Role in ‘Terrible’ Moscow Attack

The White House said on Friday it had no initial indication that Ukraine, which is fighting an invasion by Russia, was involved in a "terrible" attack on a concert hall in Moscow.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was still gathering information after Russian officials said gunmen opened fire in a "terrorist" attack, leaving dead and wounded.

"There is no indication at this time that Ukraine, or Ukrainians, were involved in the shooting," Kirby told reporters. "I would disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine."

Kirby also offered condolences to the victims of the attack, news of which broke minutes before the daily White House briefing.

"The images are just horrible and hard to watch, and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack," he said.