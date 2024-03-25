‘Endless Wave of Violence’: Leading Russian Anti-Torture Activist on Concert Attack Suspects’ Treatment

Four men accused of killing at least 137 people in the deadly attack on Crocus City Hall appeared in a series of late Sunday court hearings in Moscow with visible bruises, cuts and other injuries.

Unverified graphic footage of the suspects’ interrogations had earlier been published on social media, leading some observers to conclude that the men were tortured by law enforcement.

One of the suspects — Muhammadsobir Fayzov, 19 — was seen being wheeled into Moscow's Basmanny District Court on a gurney, accompanied by a doctor and reportedly unconscious.

Another suspect, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 30, was seen in court with a bandage where his ear should be. The previous day, an unverified graphic video showed what appeared to be the same man lying facedown on the ground as law enforcement agents cut off his ear and force it into his mouth.

A man resembling suspect Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, appeared to have been tortured by an electric device in a photo circulated online.

Suspect Dalerjon Mirzoyev, 32, was seen in court with bruises and cuts and a plastic bag around his neck.

Despite the gravity of the accusations against the suspects, rights activists have warned against handling them with violence.

The Moscow Times spoke to lawyer Olga Sadovskaya from The Crew Against Torture, a prominent human rights NGO that monitors cases of torture in Russia and provides support to victims, about what the suspects' treatment means for Russia.

MT: As a human rights activist, what is your response to the video and photos from yesterday of the suspects in the terrorist attack?

OS: This is an obvious case of torture. The use of torture is prohibited by the Russian Criminal Code. In 2022, a separate component of Article 286 of the Criminal Code was even introduced — Part 4 — which is explicitly called “Torture” and explicitly prohibits torture. Everything that was captured in the videos and the photos [with the suspects of the attack] completely fits the description of torture. And, as a matter of fact, this is a crime that we witnessed on live television.

MT: To what extent is showing this kind of footage unprecedented in Russia?

OS: First, any treatment of or behavior [toward detainees] will become normalized and made commonplace if it is distributed widely enough. I think this situation sends two messages. The first is to those who might repeat this crime: “Look how we're going to treat you next time. This is how we treat everyone who commits this kind of crime.” And the second is a message to the general public: “Look how we treat them. The victims have been avenged, and retribution was immediate.”