Russia Jails Migrants' Rights Activist 14 Years for ‘Terrorism’

A migrants' rights activist who worked with Russia’s oldest human rights group was sentenced to 14 years in prison late Tuesday on charges of terrorism for Facebook posts.

Bakhrom Khamroyev, 59, was detained the day Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

He was previously a member of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights group Memorial, which was ordered to disband in 2021 and whose members have been regularly subjected to police raids in recent years.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that Khamroyev had published six Facebook posts expressing support for Hizb ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist organization that Russia banned as a terrorist group in 2003.

Russian authorities initially accused Khamroyev of publicly justifying terrorism, then changed the charges last fall to those of leading a terrorist organization.

Moscow’s Second Western Military Garrison Court found Khamroyev guilty and handed him a 14-year sentence in maximum-security penal colony, Memorial said on Twitter.

Prosecutors had requested a 21-year sentence for Khamryev.