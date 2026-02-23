Russian Overnight Strikes Across Ukraine Kill 3

Russian strikes killed three people and wounded several others overnight, regional authorities said Monday, as Moscow continued its assaults on the eve of the war's four‑year anniversary.
In the south, two people were killed when Russian drones hit industrial, energy and civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.
At least three people were wounded, he added.
In Zaporizhzhia, a drone attack on an industrial facility killed a 33‑year‑old man and wounded another, according to regional chief Ivan Fedorov.
The city, a major industrial hub near the front line, faces regular strikes as Russian forces intensify pressure on Ukraine's southeast.
Further north, a missile hit Kharkiv's Kholodnogirsky district, mayor Ihor Terekhov said early Monday.
He gave no immediate casualty figures as emergency teams worked to assess the damage.
The attacks followed a barrage of Russian missiles and drones that struck energy infrastructure, railways and residential areas across Ukraine on Sunday, with Kyiv among the hardest hit.
One man was killed and more than a dozen people were wounded in and around the capital in that attack.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.