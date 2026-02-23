Russian Overnight Strikes Across Ukraine Kill 3

Russian strikes killed three people and wounded several others overnight, regional authorities said Monday, as Moscow continued its assaults on the eve of the war's four‑year anniversary.

In the south, two people were killed when Russian drones hit industrial, energy and civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

At least three people were wounded, he added.

In Zaporizhzhia, a drone attack on an industrial facility killed a 33‑year‑old man and wounded another, according to regional chief Ivan Fedorov.

The city, a major industrial hub near the front line, faces regular strikes as Russian forces intensify pressure on Ukraine's southeast.

Further north, a missile hit Kharkiv's Kholodnogirsky district, mayor Ihor Terekhov said early Monday.

He gave no immediate casualty figures as emergency teams worked to assess the damage.