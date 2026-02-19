Renaissance Capital Completes Buyout of Citibank’s Russian Operations

Moscow investment bank Renaissance Capital said Wednesday that it completed the purchase of Citibank’s Russian subsidiary for an undisclosed amount.

“The transaction has been settled, and the change of ownership has been registered,” Renaissance Capital said in a statement.

It said AO Citibank, which conducts the company’s remaining operations in Russia, will be renamed to AO RenCap Bank and will continue servicing its existing clients, including American, British and European investment banks and funds, as a “standalone entity.”

“Given that Renaissance Capital has specialized in servicing investors, including foreign financial institutions, equally, for over three decades, the acquisition of the bank with Russia’s largest custody operations fits in well with our existing business structure,” Renaissance Capital CEO Maxim Orlovsky said.

President Vladimir Putin signed off on Renaissance Capital’s buyout of Citibank’s Russian subsidiary in November. In December, Citigroup’s U.S. board approved the sales plan, saying it would take a $1.1 billion loss in the process.