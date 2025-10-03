Citibank to Stop Servicing Client Accounts in Russia – Reuters

Citibank, the Russian subsidiary of U.S. banking group Citigroup, will wind down its remaining operations in Russia from Nov. 1, Reuters reported Friday.

The bank, one of the largest Western lenders on the Russian market, said it would stop paying interest and close support for all savings and deposit accounts from that date. It advised clients to transfer their remaining funds to other banks as soon as possible.

Citi previously halted debit card services, money transfers, cash withdrawals at terminals and transactions via the Central Bank’s Faster Payments System in 2024. It closed its last retail branch in Russia, located near Moscow’s Paveletskaya metro station, in November of that year.

Citigroup first announced plans to sell its Russian consumer business in 2021 but opted to close operations entirely following Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.