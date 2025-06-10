St. Petersburg Economic Forum to Feature U.S.-Russia Business Panel

Next week’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will feature a discussion panel on Russia-U.S. business relations, organizers said Tuesday, as

“Business continues to find ways to interact even in conditions of limited political dialogue,” said Anton Kobyakov, a Kremlin adviser and head of the SPIEF 2025 organizing committee.

The annual economic forum is set to take place between June 18 and 21. SPIEF describes the June 19 Russia-U.S. discussion panel as a platform to “overcome barriers” and explore cooperation in investment, energy, technology and infrastructure.

“Special attention is given to finding effective mechanisms for implementing promising projects, as well as exchanging experience and best practices that could serve as a foundation for sustainable economic growth,” the SPIEF website says.

Kobyakov called the forum a “unique platform for pragmatic and open communication where Russian and U.S. business circles can discuss current challenges and build new areas of cooperation.”