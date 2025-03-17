Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Authorizes U.S. Hedge Fund to Buy Russian Securities

Vladimir Putin. kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a U.S. hedge fund to purchase securities in Russian companies from 11 other funds, mostly based in the U.S. and U.K., according to a presidential decree published Monday.

The decree follows Putin’s August 2022 order, which prohibits U.S. and other investors from countries deemed “unfriendly” by Russia from buying or selling securities in Russian companies in the energy, fuel and banking sectors without his personal approval.

The new decree permits 683 Capital Partners LP to buy Russian company securities from six U.S.-based, four U.K.-based and one Singaporean investment fund.

In addition, two Russian companies, Tsefey-2 and Sovremennye Fondy Nedvizhimosty, are authorized to buy 683 Capital’s securities without needing Putin’s approval.

New York-based 683 Capital, founded in 2006 by Ari Zweiman, oversaw $1.95 billion in assets at the end of 2023, according to Bloomberg.

Separately, U.S. and Russian representatives have made preliminary contacts regarding collaboration with Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom, Bloomberg reported last week, citing anonymous sources. Putin mentioned the possibility of U.S.-Russian energy cooperation on Thursday.

Monday’s presidential decree was signed just a day before Putin’s scheduled phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders are expected to discuss a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he would talk about “land” and “power plants” with Putin and added that discussions about “dividing up certain assets” between Russia and Ukraine were already underway.

Read more about: Business , United States

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Russia Pushes to Lift Aviation Sanctions

“This is less about business ambitions and more about a humanitarian necessity,” AmCham Russia president Robert Agee said.
2 Min read

U.S. Widens Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

The new restrictions impact over 300 targets, including entities in Russia and countries like China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
2 Min read

U.S. Accuses Russia of Launching Space Weapon in American Satellite’s Orbit

“Russia deployed this new counter-space weapon into the same orbit as a U.S. government satellite,” the Pentagon said Tuesday.
2 Min read

Russian Media Blames U.S. Diplomat for Embassy Incident, Despite Video

ADD CORRECT TEXT