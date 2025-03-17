Putin Authorizes U.S. Hedge Fund to Buy Russian Securities

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a U.S. hedge fund to purchase securities in Russian companies from 11 other funds, mostly based in the U.S. and U.K., according to a presidential decree published Monday.

The decree follows Putin’s August 2022 order, which prohibits U.S. and other investors from countries deemed “unfriendly” by Russia from buying or selling securities in Russian companies in the energy, fuel and banking sectors without his personal approval.

The new decree permits 683 Capital Partners LP to buy Russian company securities from six U.S.-based, four U.K.-based and one Singaporean investment fund.

In addition, two Russian companies, Tsefey-2 and Sovremennye Fondy Nedvizhimosty, are authorized to buy 683 Capital’s securities without needing Putin’s approval.