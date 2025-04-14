Buyback Options Expired for 30% of U.S. Companies That Left Russia, AmCham Says

About one-third of U.S. companies that left Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have seen their buyback options expire, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) said in an interview published Monday.

“Some of the [buyback] options are still valid, but 30% have already expired,” AmCham Russia President Robert Agee told the Russian business news magazine Expert.

Agee previously estimated that around 150 U.S. companies had left Russia, with a similar number continuing operations in the country.

While legal experts say buyback options remain in place in sectors like automotive, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, services and hospitality, they are largely absent in high-tech fields like aviation and semiconductors, where Russia is eager to lure back Western firms due to domestic shortages.

Experts note that the true share of lapsed options is difficult to assess, as some exit deals included undisclosed repurchase clauses.