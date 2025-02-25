Want to Return to Russia? Pay Up $1.3Bln, Avtovaz CEO Tells Renault

French automaker Renault would need to reinvest 112.5 billion rubles ($1.29 billion) to regain its former Russian assets, the head of Russia’s top manufacturer, Avtovaz, said Monday.

Renault, which had the largest exposure to the Russian market among Western carmakers, suspended operations at its Moscow plant in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Two months later, the company sold its majority stake in Avtovaz for a symbolic 1 ruble, with a six-year buyback option, as part of a broader Western corporate exodus from Russia.

Speculation about a potential return has intensified amid efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to improve bilateral ties. Renault CEO Luca de Meo said last week that repurchasing Avtovaz was an “option.”