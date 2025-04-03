American Companies Expected to Attend 2025 St. Petersburg Economic Forum

A number of U.S. companies have shown interest in attending Russia’s flagship St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF) this summer, its organizer said Thursday.

“Although the presence of American companies at the forum has declined since 2021, representatives of the U.S. business community continue to take part, and several companies are expected to attend in 2025,” the state-run Roscongress Foundation said in a statement.

“Applications have already been submitted, confirming a continued interest in dialogue and engagement,” it added.

The Kremlin told reporters Thursday that it was too early to say whether SPIEF 2025 would draw larger crowds of foreign investors than in recent years, but said that Russia was an “interesting and attractive” market for foreign businesses.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that American and European companies have continued to show interest in the annual economic forum despite the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions “but didn’t want to make their involvement public.”

“Perhaps new companies are showing interest now. [SPIEF organizers] welcome them all to the forum. It’s open to those interested in economic cooperation,” Peskov said during a daily press briefing.